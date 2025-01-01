Man arrested after New Year revellers injured by hit-and-run driver

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a hit-and-run incident in which two New Year revellers were injured.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the junction of Regent’s Park Road and Primrose Hill in north London short after midnight, following reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian.

The driver failed to stop and made off along Primrose Hill Road where a second pedestrian was struck.

Police confirmed a 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

The second pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life-changing.

A 40-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of controlled drugs.

A police spokesman said officers located the vehicle a short distance away “at the junction of Primrose Hill Road and King Henry’s Road”.

They also confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror-related.