Man arrested after shooting outside Six Nations business

A patron at a business on Six Nations ended up in handcuffs after a shooting incident late on Sunday.

According to a media release from Six Nations Police, a witness called police to the business on Fourth Line around 11:10 p.m. because a patron was outside shooting into the air.

Officers arrived to find the suspect’s vehicle still parked in the lot. They approached the car and ordered the man to surrender, which he did “without incident.”

No injuries were reported.

A 31-year-old Dundas man faces 10 weapons charges, as well as single counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and drug possession with the intent to traffic.

Six Nations Police did not respond to a request from The Spectator for more information about the incident, which was not the only shooting on the reserve in recent days.

Police say officers were called to a building on Onondaga Road around 7:30 a.m. on Friday after “numerous” bullet holes were found on the outside wall.

The shooting was caught on video, with security camera footage showing a white SUV circle around the parking lot to the front of the building before unknown suspects opened fire from inside the vehicle.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator