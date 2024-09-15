Man arrested after a shooting at a youth football game in Buffalo

CBC

A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.The victims were a 19-y