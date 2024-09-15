Man arrested after a shooting at a youth football game in Buffalo
Buffalo police say one man is in custody after a youth football game in Buffalo turned violent, sending one to the hospital.
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
When J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before his rookie year even had a chance to get started, it was reasonable to assume that the Vikings were going to take a major step back in 2024. Well, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson apparently had other plans.…
Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon has been arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order following his arrest earlier this summer for assaulting his girlfriend
On October 13, 1989, Jimmie Wade Martin went for a drink at his neighborhood bar in Bonne Terre, Missouri. His bloodied body was later found nearby, but no assailant was ever convicted. So years later, his twin daughters began investigating the case themselves.
A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.The victims were a 19-y
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
An increasing number of Americans are falling victim to this scam.
Less than two weeks into the 2024 NFL regular season, and it might already be time to call it. I relented on fully embracing the idea to this point, but Bryce Young really might be a massive NFL Draft bust. Be it for his own limited i
The Boston Bruins had a clear reason why they moved Linus Ullmark early in the offseason.
UEFA has warned England that they could miss the next European Championships hosted in their own country if Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer pushes ahead with plans for a men's football regulator. The ...
Peel police are increasing their presence in a busy Mississauga plaza this weekend in their ongoing efforts to curb dangerous driving in the area. Ridgeway Plaza, located at Eglinton Avenue W. and Ridgeway Drive, has been the subject of ongoing complaints by local residents and businesses. Common offences include dangerous driving, stunt driving, unnecessary noise and disobeying road signs, police say. Large gatherings in the plaza are also a concern. Last month, a motorcyclist died after collid
Kadel Piedrahita took the stand and was cross-examined by prosecutors on Friday.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An injury to Quinn Ewers raised the curtain to the Arch Manning show at Texas.
"Luckiest man in the world," Jason wrote in response to his wife's sweet post of support
It might have been Summer weather outside, but it was hockey season inside of the Bell Centre as 20,000 fans packed the arena to watch the Montreal Canadiens' future take on the Maple Leafs'.
Waleed Ali, 42, was investigated by the force’s probe into historic allegations of abuse in the Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013.
The Chiefs were fined $100,000 after the sideline incident from the Ravens game.
The Browns thought they landed their franchise QB in a 2022 trade with the Texans. Instead, they paid a king's ransom for little productivity.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.