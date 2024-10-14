Man arrested after skip lorry crashes into home

Officers were called after a lorry collided with a home in Canvey [Andy Ingram]

A man has been arrested after a skip lorry crashed into a home.

Essex Police was called to Haven Road, in Canvey, at about 09:45 BST following reports a vehicle had collided with a property.

The collision led to "substantial damage" but there were no injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

A 40-year-old man from Canvey has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and he remained in custody for questioning.

