Man arrested in South Australia for displaying Nazi symbol as Greens call for probe into ‘Nazi invasion’ of Australia Day events

A man has been charged with displaying a Nazi symbol in Adelaide after a group of people momentarily delayed the start to the city’s INvasion Day march before police moved them on.

In a statement, South Australia Police said the man, 25, was from Western Australia and had been charged with possessing an “article of disguise” and “displaying a Nazi symbol”.

He was one of fifteen men and one youth from across the country – who were not involved in organised events or protests – who were arrested and charged with various street offences.

All arrests involved a neo-Nazi group, police said.

Other charges included failure to cease loitering, possession of a disguise, and hinder and resist arrest, with the group to appear in Adelaide magistrates court on Tuesday.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said Adelaide was a peaceful city and called attempts to disrupt that “sickening”.

“[Alleged] attempts to scare and intimidate our local Adelaide community are completely unacceptable and must be dealt with by the full force of the law,” she said.

Earlier, SA’s police commissioner, Grant Stevens, warned that police were preparing to take a “very strong position” on right-wing extremists at protests.

“There are special powers that permit us to take action for anyone who displays, publishes or brandishes a Nazi symbol or displays the Nazi salute and we will take … action should we identify any behaviour of that type,” Grant said.

Victoria Police said about 50 to 70 people attended the pro-Australia Day rally in Melbourne, with no arrests taking place.

In a statement, police said they were “pleased with the overall crowd behaviour” on Sunday.

NSW police confirmed there were no arrests at Sydney’s Invasion / Survival Day related to alleged extremist activity.