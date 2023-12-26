Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 'brutal' stabbing in Thornton Heath

Michael Peixoto, 27, was attacked on Mayfield Crescent, Thornton Heath (Metropolitan Police)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Croydon.

Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto, 27, was attacked by a gang of men on Mayfield Crescent, Thornton Heath at roughly 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The group then fled in a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite that Mr Peixoto had been travelling in. The vehicle has since been located.

Officers attended with paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance who treated Mr Peixoto at the scene.

But despite the efforts of emergency services to save him, he died.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday in connection with the incident. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command who leads the investigation, said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation there is still a great deal of work ongoing.“I would like to thank those people who have come forward with information that assisted us in locating the car Michael had been travelling in when he was attacked.

“However, I reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw the events unfold, and has yet to speak to police, to come forward. Your information could prove to be vital in identifying those responsible for this brutal murder.”Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 or 'X' @MetCC ref CAD 7509/19 Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.