Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of delivery driver during alleged theft of van

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a delivery driver in Leeds, police have said.

The 32-year-old from Leeds was arrested last night on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor, aged 42 from Sheffield.

It's understood Mr Kondor had delivered a package for Amazon at about 6.45pm on Tuesday and returned to his van to find a man apparently trying to steal it.

When he tried to stop the alleged theft, the van was driven off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

The van then hit two parked cars on Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving Mr Kondor injured in the street between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

Officers were called to the scene five minutes later and found the delivery driver unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Mr Kondor's family, set up by the operations manager for SP Transport Group Mike Neill, has raised more than £10,000.

Mr Neill said on the page: "Claudiu was more than just a colleague - he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team.

"His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

"The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu."

A spokesman for Amazon also said yesterday: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver's loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider.

"We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations."

West Yorkshire Police said the arrested man remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing. Detectives continued to appeal for information.