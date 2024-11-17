Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two people stabbed in Manchester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were killed in Manchester, police have said.

Officers were called at around 5am on Sunday morning to the scene in Moss Side following reports that two people had been stabbed, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services also attended the scene where two men were treated for injuries but have since been pronounced dead, they added.

#UPDATE | We have arrested one man in his 20s who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this and we are treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public. https://t.co/oe03SXuxzl — Longsight & Moss Side Police (GMP) (@GMPLongsight) November 17, 2024

One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, according to the force.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the double stabbing and are treating it as an “isolated incident with no threat to the wider public”.

A cordon is in place on Great Southern Street and the surrounding area and police have asked the public to continue to avoid the location as a large emergency service presence remains.

In a statement, deputy mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire Kate Green, said she offered her “deepest sympathies” to the families of the victims and thanked the emergency services staff for their response.

She added: “I want to reassure the community who will inevitably be shocked and concerned by the attack this morning, that GMP (Greater Manchester Police) have increased visibility and are working hard with partners to ensure residents in Greater Manchester are safe now, and in the future.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting 553 of 17/11/24.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.