Man arrested on suspicion of rape at London’s Groucho Club

The Groucho Club in Soho, London, remains closed as police investigate allegations of ‘a recent serious criminal offence’ (PA)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at Soho’s famous private members’ club The Groucho, Metropolitan Police have said.

Police are investigating an alleged rape that is said to have taken place at the London venue on 13 November.

They have now arrested a man at an address in Hertfordshire and he remains in custody. A woman is being supported by specialist officers, Met Police added.

The celebrity haunt, which costs up to £1,500 a year to join, had its operating licence suspended for up to 28 days from 26 November following the incident. In an initial hearing over the suspension, the police raised concerns that the venue had breached its licensing conditions and was the scene of a serious criminal offence.

The force said that at this stage there was no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the offence.

Last Tuesday, The Groucho Club’s chief executive Elli Jafari reportedly wrote to members and apologised for the temporary closure, saying: “The club’s licence has been suspended by agreement with Westminster City Council and we have made the decision to close the club pending a full hearing before Christmas.”

A sign outside The Groucho Club in Soho, London, which remains closed amid a police investigation (PA)

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “Officers have arrested a man as part of an investigation into an allegation of rape at a venue in Soho.

“The investigation, which is led by detectives from the Central West Public Protection Team, was launched following reports of a woman being raped inside The Groucho Club, in Dean Street [in November]. The woman is being supported by specialist officers.”

The Groucho Club’s licence has been suspended while the investigation is carried out (PA)

The statement continued: “On the evening of Saturday, 30 November, officers arrested a 34-year-old man at an address in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.”

It added: “At this stage, there is no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the commission of the offence.”

The Groucho Club, in Dean Street, Soho, was founded in 1985 by a group of publishers and agents, including Australian writer Carmen Callil, publisher Liz Calder and American literary agent Ed Victor.

The venue was sold to independent hospitality business Artfarm in 2022 in a deal reported to be worth around £40m.