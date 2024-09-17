Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stalking and Harassing UConn Star Paige Bueckers Over Several Months

Police allege the man sent "rambling" emails claiming he was a member of the Royal Family with plans to marry a UConn women's basketball player

Frazer Harrison/Getty Paige Bueckers

An Oregon man has been arrested and accused of stalking and harassing University of Connecticut star basketball player Paige Bueckers.

ESPN, The Oregonian and local WFSB in Connecticut report that Robert Parmalee was arrested and faced an online judge Monday on charges of electronic stalking and harassment, and breach of peace.

The stalking charge is a felony charge. Parmalee, 40, has yet to enter a plea and remains in custody on a $100,000 bond, according to records reviewed by PEOPLE.

If he is released on bond, WFSB reports that the judge told Parmalee that he is not allowed to go to Mansfield, where UConn's campus is located, and he’s not allowed to have contact with Bueckers, 22.

UConn campus police became aware of Parmalee in June after he allegedly sent a handful of concerning, “rambling” emails to university staff, according to ESPN.



The outlet cites police who say that Parmalee allegedly claimed in the emails that he was a member of the Royal Family and was trying to marry a member of UConn's women’s basketball team.

WTNH News8/YouTube Robert Parmalee

University police claim Parmalee also made a number of concerning social media posts, including some that threatened Bueckers’ family, according to ESPN. The outlet reported that on his TikTok account, Parmalee wrote, “And if I cannot live with a woman of my choosing, [Bueckers], then I will choose to die, and I will choose to take all of you that [op]pose me, oppose us, to hell, and return, king..."

Another social media post allegedly included a fake wedding invitation and an apparent diamond ring, according to ESPN.

Related: UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers Wears Fresh-Off-the-Runway Suit for 2024 ESPYS Red Carpet

WFSB reports that Parmalee was arrested on Aug. 27 while roaming alongside a highway in Windsor Locks, Conn., near the Bradley International Airport and about 30 miles away from the UConn campus in Mansfield. The outlet reports he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Oregon, in which police were searching for him on an arson charge for allegedly trying to burn his home down with his roommate inside.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire/Getty Paige Bueckers during a 2024 Div I Women's Basketball Championship Elite Eight game between the UConn Huskies and USC Trojans on April 1, 2024.

According to ESPN, citing an affidavit on an arrest warrant application, Parmalee allegedly began sending videos of himself directly to Bueckers via Instagram in February. The senior point guard went to UConn campus police to tell them she was concerned about her and her family’s safety, according to the outlet.

Neither Bueuckers or the UConn basketball team plans to make a statement about the case, according to ESPN. Parmalee is due back in court on Oct. 22.

Court records show a protective order was also issued against Parmalee on Monday.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.