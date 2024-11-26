Man arrested after tractor driven through floodwater in Worcestershire

Stephanie Wareham, PA
·1 min read

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a tractor was driven through floodwater in Worcestershire during Storm Bert.

West Mercia Police said the 57-year-old has been released on bail while inquiries continue into the incident in Tenbury on Sunday.

Many business owners in the town said waves caused by the tractor smashed windows of already flood-hit premises and worsened the deluge in some areas protected by sandbags.

Videos of the incident caused outrage after they circulated on social media.

Inspector Dave Wise, who leads the safer neighbourhood team in Tenbury Wells, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who brought this incident to our attention, and to the local community for their co-operation and support yesterday while we carried our initial inquiries.

“I understand the upset and anger that the incident caused, and I hope that the arrest we made yesterday evening offers reassurance that we are actively investigating it.

“Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”

Parts of Tenbury town centre were flooded by the Kyre Brook after a wall reportedly collapsed.

