Man arrested after two injured in stabbing

Police sealed off Granby Street at its junction with Northampton Street [BBC]

Two men have been stabbed and an arrest made in Leicester city centre.

Police were called to Northampton Street shortly before 02:00 BST on Monday and found an injured 19-year-old.

Shortly before 02:15 BST, officers said, a 21-year-old man was located in The Crescent having also suffered a stab wound. Neither set of injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

Det Sgt Parminder Kang said: “At this time, we believe the incidents are linked and officers are carrying further inquiries to establish what happened and how both men came to receive their injuries.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed either incident.

"In particular, I’m keen to speak to anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage or any drivers who might’ve captured something on a dashcam."

