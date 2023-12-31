Man arrested after two women found dead in Staffordshire

Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

A man has been arrested after two women were found dead at a house in Cheadle, Staffordshire, on New Year’s Eve.

The 68-year-old was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, Staffordshire police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Park Lane at 3pm on 31 December after one woman was found dead, while another was injured. The force said in a statement: “We have arrested a man after the deaths of two women at a house in Cheadle.

“We were called to reports a woman’s body had been found and another woman was injured. Both women were pronounced dead at approximately 3.50pm.

“A 68-year-old man, from Cheadle, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.”

Staffordshire police urged anyone with information or footage to come forward.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information, CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage should contact 101 quoting incident number 340 of 31 December, or message us using live chat on our website.”