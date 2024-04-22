Man arrested after viral video of vile racist tirade against Muslim women in Romford

A man has been arrested a viral video showed a group of Muslim women being the subject of Islamophobic and racist abuse while walking down the street.

The women were blasted as “f***ing c***s”, “Muslim c***s”, *f***ing idiots”, “cancers” and told to “f*** off out of England” while they walked down South Street in Romford, Essex.

On Sunday night, Havering Police said a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences following “distressing footage”.

In the clip, a man dressed in skinny jeans and a black puffer can be seen following the women dressed in headscarves, speaking about rockets being launched at Israel “every day”.

When one of the women tries to get him to move away from them and says he is harassing them, he responds: “Harassing? We don't like you. F*** off back to Muslim c******.

“We are a Christian country and we don't f***ing like you. F*** off out of England. You are a cancer on our country. F***off. You are a cancer. We are a Christian country and we don't like you. we are not a Muslim country.”

URGENT: Help @metpolice identify this sick racist earlier today in Romford!



WATCH as this coward physically threatens and subjects a group of women with his vile, horrific, racist and Islamophobic slurs. We stand with them in solidarity!



📢 Internet, please do your thing! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/daY7vaQ3A6 — Redbridge Community Action Group (@RedbridgeAction) April 20, 2024

At another point, he also says: “You Muslim f***ing c****. You're c****. Muslim c****. You f****** Muslim s***. Go away you f***ing idiots.”

The footage was originally posted to social media on Saturday by Redbridge Community Action Group, a London-based charity which called for people to help them identify the “sick racist”.

They said: “Watch as this coward physically threatens and subjects a group of women with his vile, horrific, racist and Islamophobic slurs. We stand with them in solidarity!”

The organisation later issued a longer statement which said: “This is yet another horrific incident of Islamophobia which many Muslims have to face.

“What these brave women had to endure is simply unthinkable and thankfully they were able to ward off his violent intimidation by defending each other. One can only wonder what may have happened if they were alone.

“The fact that no one intervened, just shows how frightened people are to confront Islamophobic racism.”

The next day, Havering Police posted: “We arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

“This follows distressing footage shared earlier of a group of women being racially abused in South Street, Romford yesterday.

“The man has been taken into custody.”