Man arrested after woman attacked at seaside resort

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked at a seaside resort on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers were called to an address in Culver Parade, Sandown on Friday.

The force said the victim is aged in her 30s.

The man, who is from the town on the east of the island. has been released on police bail until 28 August.

