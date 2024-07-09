Man arrested after woman’s body dumped in a Melbourne rubbish bin

Victoria police at a home in Coolaroo, where detectives believe the body of a woman was placed inside a bin on 2 July.

Photograph: James Ross/AAP

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found at a waste management facility in Melbourne’s north last week.

Police said the 45-year-old Coolaroo man was arrested about 11.15am on Tuesday in Glenroy and was being interviewed by homicide squad detectives.

They said though the woman was yet to be formally identified, they believed she is a 67-year-old Coolaroo woman, who was known to the man.

Her body was found by workers sorting through green waste at the tip on Cooper Street in Epping on Wednesday, who immediately contacted police.

“Investigators believe the woman was inside a bin that was picked up outside a property on Hilgay Street in Coolaroo on Tuesday 2 July and then conveyed to the Epping facility,” police said in a statement.

“An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.”

Police said they were conducting a significant canvas off CCTV and dashcam footage taken in the Coolaroo area from 23 June to 2 July, and were keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time.