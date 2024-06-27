Man arrested after woman’s body found with stab wounds at Sydney home

The 42-year-old man, who was known to the woman, was arrested at the scene in Clements Street, Russell Lea.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found with stab wounds at a home in Sydney’s inner west.

Police were called to a home in Clements Street, Russell Lea at about 11am on Thursday, after reports of a domestic incident.

Police said a member of the public heard a woman was screaming for help.

Officers from the Burwood police area command arrived to find the body of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

The man, who was known to the woman, was arrested at the scene and taken to Burwood police station, where police said he had been assisting with inquiries.

A crime scene was established, and detectives began an investigation.

Supt Christine McDonald said the arrested male had moved into the residence only two to three weeks ago, and was known to the other occupants.

She added that she did not believe the two were in an “intimate relationship.” She said because they were living “under the same roof” that made it a domestic violence incident.

Police were still working to locate the woman’s next of kin on Thursday afternoon.

McDonald also said the man had previous “non-violent traffic drug related” offences, but had no outstanding matters in relation to bail or any Apprehended Violence Orders taken out against him.

The victim and three other housemates had moved into the residence five to six weeks ago.

McDonald said that the other housemates were “very distressed.”

• In Australia, the national family violence counselling service is on 1800 737 732. In the UK, call the national domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247, or visit Women’s Aid. In the US, the domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines may be found via www.befrienders.org