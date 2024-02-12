Man arrested after woman found dead in Shetland

Emergency services remain at the scene in the village of Sandness

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in an incident in Shetland.

Police were called to a disturbance at a house in the village of Sandness just before 17:00 on Sunday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Several police vehicles, ambulances and coastguard teams were also seen at the nearby Melby pier area following reports of a car in the water.

Emergency services remained at both locations on Monday morning, where police cordons were in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are not looking for anyone else, inquiries are ongoing."