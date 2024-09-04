Man arrested after woman's body found in trash can appears before judge
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
A man from Hay River, N.W.T., who has been missing for two months has been found dead in Alberta. Police are treating his death as a homicide.Tyler Peterson, 41, went missing in July. His disappearance triggered searches by RCMP and the community, and pleas from his family for information.Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they located his body on Aug. 15 in Mackenzie County, a large municipality that covers much of the province's northwest area.A medical examiner identified his bo
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.
Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Last month, a suspicious fire broke out at 159 John St. in Greater Napanee, Ont., and killed 67-year-old Walter Lasher. Sources say he was one of 14 tenants living there. (Emma Weller/CBC)With three upstairs windows blown out, a once beautiful neo-Victorian home in Greater Napanee, Ont., now stands charred and empty as a reminder of a deadly tragedy that several neighbours called "inevitable" due to the chaos inside.Last month, 67-year-old Walter Lasher died in a suspicious fire at the multi-uni
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
A man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia park ranger on Sunday has been charged with ethnic intimidation, police said. The suspect -- 34-year-old Thomas Riceman -- also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told ABC News. Police said they responded to reports of an assault Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, where they found the victim in the park's security booth suffering from multiple stab wounds.
KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.
Gildas Walton was devastated in 2013 to lose his best friend, James Glynn, to suicide. He was even more distraught when he learned of an allegation Glynn had made to his sister before his death.He told her that he'd been sexually abused by his teacher — a Canadian man named Paul Sheppard — when he was 10 years old, at the prestigious Ampleforth College boarding school in North Yorkshire, England. Walton has spent more than a decade trying to live with the death of his old classmate, only to rece
The young boy allegedly made a full confession and is being held on two charges of first-degree murder.
Coronation Street has revealed Joel Deering's evil revenge against ex-finacée Dee-Dee Bailey.