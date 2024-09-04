Man arrested after woman's body found in trash can appears before judge

Latest Stories

  • Mum pays tribute to husband and three sons found dead in Surrey house

    A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.

  • Man on trial in France accused of repeatedly drugging and having his wife raped by at least 50 strangers for almost 10 years

    A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.

  • “1,000-Lb. Sisters”' Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo for Drug Possession, Child Endangerment: Police

    Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2

  • Man convicted of impaired driving in Ontario ordered to jail after appeal fails

    Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.

  • Missing man from Hay River, N.W.T., found dead in Alberta

    A man from Hay River, N.W.T., who has been missing for two months has been found dead in Alberta. Police are treating his death as a homicide.Tyler Peterson, 41, went missing in July. His disappearance triggered searches by RCMP and the community, and pleas from his family for information.Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they located his body on Aug. 15 in Mackenzie County, a large municipality that covers much of the province's northwest area.A medical examiner identified his bo

  • Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old man in park

    The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.

  • Tyler Greening 'truly hated' himself after vicious PWC attack on teen, court hears

    The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,

  • Alabama sets mid-October execution date for man who killed 5 in ax and gun attack

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.

  • Where Is Fugitive Mom Who Fled to India After Police Say She Claimed She Sold Her 6-Year-Old Son?

    Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023

  • Sweden's 'Queen of Trash' on trial for mountains of waste

    Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.

  • Needles, knives and a deadly fire: Eastern Ontario town grapples with 'inevitable' tragedy

    Last month, a suspicious fire broke out at 159 John St. in Greater Napanee, Ont., and killed 67-year-old Walter Lasher. Sources say he was one of 14 tenants living there. (Emma Weller/CBC)With three upstairs windows blown out, a once beautiful neo-Victorian home in Greater Napanee, Ont., now stands charred and empty as a reminder of a deadly tragedy that several neighbours called "inevitable" due to the chaos inside.Last month, 67-year-old Walter Lasher died in a suspicious fire at the multi-uni

  • Husband and Wife Drowned Together as Yacht Sank in Sicily, Autopsy Finds

    Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19

  • Putin arrives in Mongolia, a member of the ICC that issued an arrest warrant for him

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.

  • Former Gov. Hochul aide Linda Sun and husband arrested on federal charges

    NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...

  • Disabled woman is only resident living in 50-room care home

    A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.

  • Man charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly stabbing Philadelphia park ranger

    A man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia park ranger on Sunday has been charged with ethnic intimidation, police said. The suspect -- 34-year-old Thomas Riceman -- also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told ABC News. Police said they responded to reports of an assault Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, where they found the victim in the park's security booth suffering from multiple stab wounds.

  • Ex-head of Indian college where doctor was raped arrested for suspected graft

    KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.

  • Ex-pupil questions how a serial child abuser was allowed to teach at prestigious U.K. school

    Gildas Walton was devastated in 2013 to lose his best friend, James Glynn, to suicide. He was even more distraught when he learned of an allegation Glynn had made to his sister before his death.He told her that he'd been sexually abused by his teacher — a Canadian man named Paul Sheppard — when he was 10 years old, at the prestigious Ampleforth College boarding school in North Yorkshire, England. Walton has spent more than a decade trying to live with the death of his old classmate, only to rece

  • Boy, 11, fatally shoots US former mayor and daughter

    The young boy allegedly made a full confession and is being held on two charges of first-degree murder.

  • Coronation Street airs Joel's evil revenge against Dee-Dee

    Coronation Street has revealed Joel Deering's evil revenge against ex-finacée Dee-Dee Bailey.