Man attacked by a bear in Tuolumne County, seeks safety on top of a car
The attack happened after the man encountered a female bear and its possible cub, a wildlife official said.
The attack happened after the man encountered a female bear and its possible cub, a wildlife official said.
Welcome to the jungle, indeed.
Wildlife officials are attempting to capture a black bear that attacked a 3-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her tent at a private campground near Red Lodge, Montana. The incident occurred around 10 o’clock on Sunday night at Perry’s RV Park and Campground, which was…
Antonio Moreno said doctors removed more than 200 stingers from his neck and arms after the attack. Bees in the late summer have fewer food resources, which may make them more aggressive.
The person who was killed worked at a remote radar site in Canada's Arctic region.
The Orkney Native Wildlife Project has spent nearly £8m trapping thousands of stoats since 2019.
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.
A team of researchers in Washington state were surprised after they recently caught a young broadnose sevengill shark in Puget Sound — a species that normally gives birth further south.According to B.C. shark expert Meaghen McCord, a live juvenile has never been captured and recorded in that area before. It comes after the first scientific recording of the species in South Puget Sound, a series of narrow inlets in the Salish Sea off Olympia, Wash., about two years ago."Sharks only move for a ver
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru
Workers arriving at the London Zoo early Tuesday were surprised to discover an unexpected exhibit that suggested the animals were being set free. A mural by elusive street artist Banksy showed a gorilla holding up the entrance gate as birds took flight and a sea lion waddled away. The painting may explain why Bansky-created creatures — from a mountain goat perched on a building buttress to piranhas circling a police guard post to a rhinoceros mounting a car — have been showing up in the most unlikely places around London for nine straight days.
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors
A same-sex Chilean flamingo pair were caring for a newborn chick on Tuesday, one of several flamingo chicks that hatched at a British zoo. The chicks are the result of a successful breeding programme at Paignton Zoo, in Devon, aimed at conserving the declining species and are the first to be welcomed at the zoo since 2018.
OTTAWA — Two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers were strategizing as part of a team to gridlock downtown Ottawa from the beginning of the protest, the Crown said Wednesday as lawyers laid out final arguments in the criminal trial.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
A man is dead after falling into a trench in Etobicoke Tuesday evening in what police are calling an industrial accident.Toronto Fire Services says received calls just before 5:15 p.m. that a worker had fallen into a four-metre deep trench at a work site in a residential area. The man became trapped, TFS said, and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after.At approximately 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said crews were able to free the man, who was in his 30s, from the trench and he was trans
The current forecast does not yet go out far enough to reach the Maritimes. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Tropical storm Ernesto, currently growing in strength east of Puerto Rico and forecast to become a hurricane, is expected to turn north on a path that could include the Maritimes.This is still a very early forecast, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."That track could change, but right now it does take it brushing by, at least, the Nova Scotia coastline, and that would put P.E.I. in the track