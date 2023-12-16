Man to auction three-wheeler for hospital he stayed in as a child

A man is auctioning off his three-wheeled car which has survived two floods to raise money for the hospital which treated him as a child.

John Holmes, 76, from Hellaby in Rotherham, has decided to sell his 1989 Reliant Robin this weekend.

Mr Holmes, who has owned the car for 16 years, hopes to raise funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The auction on Saturday will also feature on TV series Bangers and Cash.

Mr Holmes said he bought the Reliant Robin in March 2007 for £550 following a motorbike accident which left him reluctant to get back on two wheels.

The former customer service advisor at LA Fitness said: "I lost my nerve on two wheels and thought 'oh why not three wheels?'

"I was also looking for a project to do, possibly when I retire, but I wasn't anywhere near retiring."

Just months after he purchased the vehicle, Mr Holmes said it got flooded not once, but twice.

The father-of-one added: "The irony is that my boss's really expensive sports car got totally wiped out, but the Robin survived."

'Good life'

He is now parting with his beloved three-wheeler to raise money for Sheffield's Children Hospital, where he was a patient as a child.

The vehicle has an estimate of between £2,000 and £3,000.

Mr Holmes, who was born with no fingers, said he had a number of operations to improve his hand function between the ages of seven and 10.

He attributes his quality of life to the work carried out by surgeons nearly seven decades ago.

"Because of the work the hospital did I've been able to have a really good life," he said.

Mr Holmes said he thought he would be upset about giving up his car but said he felt it was "the right thing to do".

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the hospital via The Children's Hospital Charity.

North Yorkshire auction house Mathewsons has also waived the auction fees and transport costs to ensure as much money as possible can be donated.

The auction in Pickering will feature on TV during 2024.

