Man badly wounded in shooting sparked by road rage, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say

A man was shot over an apparent road-rage incident Wednesday night in Pierce County.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. after a man reported to 911 that he had been shot at 102nd Street South and Park Avenue South. Bystanders saw the man and administrated aid by holding pressure on his wounds, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

Deputies used chest seals and tourniquets to further assist the man with medical aid. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the post said.

No one witnessed the shooting, and detectives weren’t immediately able to interview the victim. Dispatchers were advised the shooting was over a road-rage incident.

Efforts to reach a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson for an update on the case were not successful Friday.

If anyone has information, can contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.