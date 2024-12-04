Man bailed in Groucho Club rape investigation

The Groucho Club was closed last month by Westminster City Council following allegations of a "serious criminal offence" [BBC]

A man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at the Groucho Club has been bailed until February.

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged rape took place inside the private members' club in Dean Street, Soho, central London, on 13 November.

The 34-year-old man, from Hertfordshire, was arrested on Saturday and has now been released pending further inquiries.

Last month Westminster City Council closed the club following claims a "recent serious criminal offence" had taken place there.

The council said it had suspended the venue’s licence for up to 28 days after a request from the Met Police. A full hearing to discuss the venue's licence is due to take place.

The force said there was no suggestion that employees of the venue were involved in the alleged attack.

The Groucho Club was opened in 1985 as a more relaxed alternative to traditional private members' clubs and is frequented by figures from the media, entertainment and the arts.

The club has not commented on its closure or the arrest.

