Man barricaded in South Broken Arrow home near 121st and Elm
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A homeless man freed without bail after randomly breaking a woman’s nose went on to sucker-punch a 9-year-old girl in the face in Grand Central Station, MTA officials said. Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, was busted after he allegedly socked the youngster as she stood next to her stunned mom in the station’s dining concourse about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MTA police said. Medics took the girl to NYU ...
The actions of Donald Trump and his supporters following his 2020 election loss top the U.S. Supreme Court's agenda in the next two weeks in cases involving his bid to avoid prosecution for trying to undo his defeat and an attempt by a man indicted in the Capitol attack to escape a charge that Trump also faces. The two cases assume even greater prominence as Trump campaigns to return to the White House as the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The justices on Tuesday hear arguments in an appeal by Joseph Fischer, who was indicted on seven charges following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot including corruptly obstructing an official proceeding - congressional certification of Biden's victory over Trump.
SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack. The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Six of the victims and
Inspector Amy Scott singlehandedly pursued and killed a man in Sydney after he fatally stabbed six people.
A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing-person case was charged with several crimes, including falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said. Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records or information, falsifying physical evidence, and unsworn falsification, according to court records. Cole said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.
A Calgary lawyer who represented women who were sexually harassed and abused by RCMP officers has been charged with sexual assault, public indecency and harassment, CBC News has learned.Patrick Higgerty, 66, who also served in Alberta as a justice of the peace, has two upcoming trials scheduled for 2024."It's a complicated matter given his antecedents and will require a lot of prep and research," said Higgerty's lawyer Alain Hepner in a short statement. A timelineThe alleged sexual assaults took
WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — The wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after investigators said she shipped stolen human body parts — including hands, feet and heads — to buyers. Denise Lodge, 64, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to court records. Federal prosecutors last year announced charges agai
MONTREAL — Between mid-December and the end of March, police inspected about 400 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal and found nearly 600 stolen vehicles, most of them from the Toronto area. The operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume. And while authorities say they are doing what they can to stop the scourge of auto theft, experts say
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
A Southern California Marine accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks room last summer no longer faces sex crimes charges, military officials said this week. Avery Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of restriction, for leaving the base without permission, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Before the plea deal, Rosario faced charges alleging sexual assault after he was arrested June 28 when the missing girl was discovered in his room.
A seven-year-old girl died and seven other people were wounded – including two young children – when shots were fired while they were standing outside at a family gathering in Chicago Saturday night, police said.
Australian police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death in Sydney. Video footage appears to show many people fleeing. Some of that footage was shot by Rohan Anderson who shared some of what happened. (AP video shot by: Albert Lecoanet)
Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian said she will be closely monitoring former President Trump’s behavior in his first criminal trial, scheduled for Monday. Christian noted that unlike his previous civil trials, Trump will “have to sit there” and hear the things he may not want to. “I will be watching for Donald Trump’s…
Melody Felicano Johnson, 39, admitted to putting trace amounts of bleach in her husband's coffee pot and now faces up to four years in prison
A Chilliwack, B.C., school board trustee says she's relieved to have won her defamation case against former trustee Barry Neufeld after he called her a "striptease artist."The comments came during the campaigning period for the 2022 school board elections, in which longtime trustee Neufeld ran for re-election but lost.Neufeld is known for his controversial statements about transgender identity and COVID-19, and is separately facing a human rights complaint related to past statements about transg
The City of Toronto is working to clean up hundreds of tires illegally dumped on public land near Mimico Creek in Etobicoke.The tires, scattered and stacked under the Skyway Avenue bridge, have been there for months, according to Roy Chan, general manager of the nearby Royal Woodbine Golf Club.Chan said his employees alerted the city to the tires in February, but the number of them has grown since. Miriam Diamond, a professor at the University of Toronto's school of the environment, said illegal
Judge Juan Merchan kept Monday's jury selection on track, rejecting a bid for a delay due to pretrial publicity Trump caused himself, he said.