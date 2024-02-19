Man who battered son guilty of manslaughter

A man has been found guilty of killing his six-month-old son, who prosecutors said was "shaken and battered" before he died.

David Hollick, 29, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court.

In a statement Kairo Jax Hollick's mother said she was "devastated to learn of the sheer brutality inflicted" on her son.

He passed away at Birmingham Children's Hospital in February 2020, days after suffering a non-survivable brain injury.

The trial heard that as well as the brain injury, Kairo had suffered at least two skull fractures and a fracture to his right arm while he was in the care of his father.

There were sobs from the public gallery as the verdict was handed down to Hollick, of Primley Avenue, Walsall.

During the trial, Hollick told the court he had tripped and fallen while carrying Kairo, which may have caused his injuries.

Kairo’s mother, who no longer lived with Hollick at the time of his death, issued an emotional statement through West Midlands Police.

She said: “It has been four years since we lost Kairo and our hearts are still as broken as the day he was so cruelly taken from us.

"He deserved to be safe in the care of his father and he deserved to still be here today.

"We are devastated to learn of the sheer brutality inflicted on Kairo and it will haunt our family for the rest of our days."

'Abuse of trust'

Ch Insp Laura Harrison, from the force’s homicide unit, added: “The death of a child is unimaginable to comprehend, especially a defenceless six-month-old who should be in the safest hands possible with his parent.

“Our thoughts remain with Kairo’s family as they continue to grieve his loss.”

Georgina Davies of the Crown Prosecution Service added: “This was an abuse of trust by a father who was supposed to love and care for his child."

She added that he had been "subjected to unimaginable abuse at the hands of his own father."

Hollick will be sentenced at the beginning of March.

