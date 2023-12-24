Man beaten by masked gang in Christmas Eve attack
A man needed hospital treatment after five masked intruders attacked him at his home in Paisley.
Police said five assailants wearing masks and dark clothing beat the 22-year-old with a blunt weapon after entering his flat in Morar Drive.
The injured man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after the attack at about 00:30 on Sunday but was released after treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Det Con James Campbell said: "Our investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this attack, and to identify and trace the men responsible.
"The suspects wore face masks with blue or black clothing."