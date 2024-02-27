Man becomes 'binfluencer' as quirky hobby takes off

A bin in the shape of a dolphin is one of Mr Bailey's favourites

A man from Cheshire has picked up a “rubbish” new hobby after visiting a local park with his children.

Andy Bailey, who lives in Congleton, has gained hundreds of followers on social media by chronicling his hometown’s various bins.

The quirky project has seen Mr Bailey described as a “binfluencer” by some.

He rates the bins in a Top Trumps-style, with a maximum score of 25 for the receptacles which impress him the most.

The bins are rated in a Top Trumps style

“Recent corkers include a bin on Biddulph Road that is clearly channelling Robot Wars, a sumptuous dolphin at Glebe Farm and a rather handsome specimen lit in pink at The Little Cow Shed,” he said.

The hobby began during the lull between Christmas and new year, when Mr Bailey said he noticed no two bins in his town looked quite the same.

He explained: “It’s a bit of fun, but it’s become more interesting for me because of how these little bits of street furniture can really add a bit of character and a sense of humour to a town.”

Mr Bailey presents bins in an aesthetic light

He says the bins in Congleton provide a contrast to the “sterile” selection of trash cans you might find in a generic shopping centre or a new-build housing estate where they are all identical.

Mr Bailey says he rates the bins for their personality, placement, pristineness, performance and popularity.

“We’re 55 bins in and there’s still lots more out there,” he enthused.

