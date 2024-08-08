Man behind iconic Australian meme dies at 82

A man responsible for one of the most viral clips in Australian history has died of cancer at the age of 82.

The prison escapee and on-again off-again petty criminal – whose best-known alias was Jack Karlson – shot to fame in 2009, after a clip of his dramatic 1991 arrest outside of a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane was uploaded to the internet and enthralled the nation.

“What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal” Karlson theatrically shouted while resisting a string of officers.

“Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest” and “get your hand off my penis” were among his other now immortalised lines.

The seminal moment has inspired thousands of memes, musical remixes, reaction videos and even a few tattoos. Democracy Manifest is also the name of a purebred Australian racehorse.

Karlson - who had been battling prostate cancer in recent years - had captivated the nation's media again in June, after he reunited with one of the policemen, Stoll Watt, who had arrested him that fateful day, to announce an upcoming documentary into his obscure and colourful life.

Although he was a convicted criminal, Karlson has always maintained that the 1991 incident was a case of mistaken identity.

"They thought I was some international gangster", he said at the time.

"Typical police grabbing you — if they can put something on you, they'll do it."

In a recent interview with ABC News, Karlson described his long life as one of adventure. It reportedly included three jail breaks, multiple run-ins with authorities and even a period as one of Brisbane's most prolific restaurant dine and dashers.

Those who knew him though, say his childhood was akin to a Charles Dickens tragedy - describing a youth spent in and out of care homes and government institutions.

Tributes have flooded social media following the news of his passing.

"Sad news: Mr Democracy Manifest has died. The cultural icon, whose arrest inspired a thousand t-shirts and millions of downloads, had advanced cancer," Chris Reason, the reporter who covered the now infamous squabble, wrote on X.

"His immortal words will echo through generations."

Mr Watt – who formed a close friendship with Karlson since their reunion – remembered the 82-year-old as a “larger than life” figure “with a big heart”.

“It's a sad day for Australia. We've just lost a true colourful character," he told the ABC.