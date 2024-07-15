Man bitten by shark while spearfishing off Key West, police say

A man was bitten by a shark while he was spearfishing on a reef off Key West Monday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The bite happened around 3:40 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The victim was brought to shore on Stock Island. From there, Monroe County Fire Rescue paramedics flew him by helicopter ambulance to a hospital in Miami-Dade County, Linhardt said.

“The victim reportedly was alert and responsive at the time of the airlift,” Linhardt said in a statement. “His immediate condition was not clear at the time of this release.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.