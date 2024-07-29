Man’s body found in woods not far from South Carolina road, coroner says

A body was found Sunday in a wooded area of South Carolina, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was discovered near U.S. 15, not far from the line separating Sumter County and Clarendon County, the sheriff’s office said.

Although the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is waiting for family members to be notified before releasing a public identification, Coroner Robbie Baker confirmed to The State that it was a man whose body was found in the woods about a 100 yards from the road.

Dogs belonging to an area resident alerted their owner to the body’s presence, and both the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office responded, according to officials.

Baker said it appears the man’s body had been outside, exposed to high temperatures, for several days — at least — before it was found.

The coroner’s office told The State that the man’s manner of death doesn’t appear to be the result of a homicide, but an autopsy scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston should determine if foul play or trauma was involved, according to Baker.

Results from toxicology tests are also pending to determine if drug use was a factor in the man’s death, Baker said.

Both the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the death.