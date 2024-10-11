This man was born with one lung, and is hoping to conquer a Labrador half-marathon

Brad Wade of Happy Valley-Goose Bay was born with a rare congenial heart defect that caused his right lung to be underdeveloped. He has been running for years despite only having one lung, and will run the Trapline half-marathon in the community on Sunday. (Submitted by Brad Wade)

A Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., man has worked his way up from running and cycling to an upcoming half-marathon, all with just one lung.

When he was a child, Brad Wade was diagnosed with scimitar syndrome, a rare congenial heart defect that left his right lung underdeveloped and incapable of exchanging oxygen.

"I actually have the lung with the least amount of lobes, so only 2. And I think from based on my breathing tests that I've had, it's a pretty strong one," Wade told CBC Radio Wednesday.

"I'm an organ donor, so whoever gets my lung at the end of my time is going to be pretty lucky," he added with a laugh.

Wade said his condition never kept him from doing what he wants to do, but said doctors did tell him to not to push too hard.

While he couldn't play team sports due to the risk of a blow to the chest, he remembers joining his school's cycling club and realizing that he could push himself in athletics.

"This is just what I know. This is my normal, and this is kind of what I live with everyday," he said. "Just running in general is something that I never thought I could do. My doctors didn't want me to push myself, and here I am signed up for a half-marathon."

Wade recently completed the Goose Deuce Duathlon, comprising of 10 kilometres of running and 15 kilometres of biking.

Sunday's Trapline Marathon isn't the first long run of Wade's career. He ran the Tely 10 in 2019, and entered the half-marathon after improving his time in the Trapline's 10-kilometre race on his second attempt.

"The running community here has been wonderful," he said. "Getting involved in a group-type mentality has been awesome to be able to start running more."

Asked if he had advice for other runners, he said it's all about running your own race.

"If you're running your own race, then you can only do your best."

