Man Bounces on Snow-Covered Trampoline in Weatherford

A man made the most of a wintry day in Weatherford, Texas, on Friday, January 10, bouncing around a trampoline covered in snow.

Chad Casey captured slow-motion footage of himself bouncing up and down on a snow-laden trampoline in his backyard after a winter storm brought 2.5 inches of snow to Weatherford. Footage shows Casey losing his balance and coming close to falling over.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned residents of North Texas of slick roads and icy conditions after snow and freezing drizzle.

Weather officials said freezing fog would lead to a “thin coat of ice on surface”, and warned the public to stay off the road if possible. “Stay off the roads, if you can! Road conditions will only get worse,” the NWS said. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful