Man breaks Guinness World Record by connecting 444 games consoles to one TV

Just some of the consoles owned by Ibrahim Al-Nasser (YouTube)

A man in Saudi Arabia has connected over 400 game systems to one TV, breaking the Guinness World Record for the most consoles connected to one TV.

Ibrahim Al-Nasser, who lives in Riyadh, has hundreds of consoles in his collection and took the record for having 444 gaming consoles connected to a single television.The Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, Neo Geo AES, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo 64 and many more systems are included in his collection in addition to the Magnavox Odyssey.

In addition, he has numerous accessories that are all linked to their respective systems, such as the N64DD, Famicom Disc System, 32X, Dreamcast Karaoke device and SNES Satellaview.

In an interview with Guinness World Record, Mr Al-Nasser said: “I have so many video game consoles. After a while, I noticed that I had a big stack of gaming consoles that I couldn’t play.

“The TV ports are limited and if I wanted to play I could either unplug the existing console or I could keep everything and add more switchers and more converters.

“It includes hundreds of video game consoles, all different to each other. All of the consoles require a special set-up and cable management as well.”

Al-Nasser disclosed that the Sega Genesis is his all-time favourite system. It proved to be a difficult challenge to link it with both contemporary and even older consoles in a single, tidy and organised arrangement.

The configuration incorporates less popular platforms, such as the Sega Saturn, PC Engine, Neo-Geo and even Nintendo's Virtual Boy.Al-Nasser's collection goes beyond consoles. His gaming room is filled with arcade machines, memorabilia and vintage computers and controllers, amounting to a significant portion of gaming history all in one place.