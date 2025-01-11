Man who was brutally attacked 23 years ago dies

A man who was brutally attacked on a Cardiff street nearly 23 years ago has died.

Leon Adams, 24 at the time, was found unconscious near Grangetown train station, Cardiff, in the early hours of 14 February 2002.

He spent two years in a coma following the attack. After coming out of the come he was quadriplegic, struggled to communicate and needed constant care.

A £10,000 reward was offered to help catch whoever was responsible but the attacker was never found.

The incident happened on the same night Wales played a football match against Argentina at the then Millennium Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Adams was seen on CCTV in the city centre at about 02:00 GMT, but was found lying on the ground at 05:10 with swelling around his face and covered in blood.

It is understood the attack, involving three men, happened at about 02:30.

In 2018, a £10,000 reward was offered to help catch whoever was responsible.

"To Leon, it means quite a lot," his mother Angela Main said at the time.

"He often asks. He wants to know why. That's even harder - why did they do it? We don't know.

"How can you stamp on a man's face, literally so hard you leave a footprint that could be matched to a shoe? I just don't understand how."