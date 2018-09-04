Man Burns Nikes in Protest of Kaepernick Ad Campaign

Nike’s decision to tap former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to be one of the faces of its 30th anniversary campaign for the “Just Do It” slogan has polarized reaction on social media.

This video is one of several that emerged after the announcement of the ad campaign and shows one Twitter user burning his Nike sneakers.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season after taking a knee during the national anthem to protest over the deaths of black Americans in officer-involved shootings. Credit: Sebastian Blanco via Storyful