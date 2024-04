In a stroke of ingenuity and some skill, a Michigan man used his lacrosse stick to catch a bird that had flown into his house, with his girlfriend Abigail Rae Sykes capturing the surprising moment on camera.

According to Sykes, the couple were about to let the dog outside when the bird flew in.

“My boyfriend grabbed his lacrosse stick, and we used it to get the bird out,” she said. Credit: Abigail Rae Sykes via Storyful