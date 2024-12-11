Man caught on video jumping over courtroom bench to attack judge sentenced to prison

A convict captured on video launching himself over a courtroom bench violently attacking a Nevada judge earlier this year has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

On Tuesday, Judge Susan Johnson with the Eighth Judicial District Court for Clark County, Nevada, ordered Deobra Delone Redden, 31, to serve between 26 and 65 years with the Nevada Department of Corrections for the Jan. 3 attack on one of her judicial colleagues, a court clerk told USA TODAY.

The shocking courtroom assault took place during a sentencing hearing presided by District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus. Redden had been convicted in Las Vegas of attempted battery causing substantial bodily harm.

In November 2023, Redden pleaded guilty to the reduced charge and was released from custody. Court records show he was initially charged in connection to a baseball bat attack with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The January 2024 attack drew 13 new charges against Redden including coercion with force, intimidation of a public officer, extortion, and multiple counts of battery on a protected person.

During a September hearing, Redden pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, battery on a protected person and a slew of other offenses, the clerk told USA TODAY Wednesday.

'Whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary'

The judge was not seriously injured, court officials previously reported.

"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant," District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price told USA TODAY after the attack. "The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees."

USA TODAY has reached out to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

'I just can't with that history'

During the hearing, Redden, who was unshackled standing next to his attorney, said to the judge, "I'm a person who will never stop trying to do the right thing, no matter how hard it is … I'm trying."

She responded, "I appreciate that, but I think it's time that you get a taste of something else because I just can't with that history."

"Naw (expletive) that," he immediately exclaimed then ran towards the judge flinging himself over the bench, pulling her to the floor by her hair.

A Nevada man who attacked a judge in courtroom sentenced for the assault

After the assault, at least three other people in the courtroom worked to pull Redden off the judge. One, a court clerk, is seen on video repeatedly hitting Redden.

After the attack, an image provided by the court shows the judge standing behind the bench holding her head in her hand.

Nevada state records show in 2021, Redden served prison time following a third-offense domestic battery conviction.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man who jumped Las Vegas courtroom bench to attack judge sentenced