Man changed with murder a year after Sicamous, B.C., death: police

SICAMOUS, B.C. — Mounties say a man has been charged more than a year after a body was found on a rural property in south central B.C.

A statement from police says the body of Wayne Sirvio was discovered at a home in Sicamous on Aug. 5, 2023, three days after he was reported missing.

His 57-year-old nephew has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not released any details on how Sirvio died.

Police say it was the first of three homicides that occurred over the last year in Sicamous, and it's the second to result in charges.

In June, second-degree murder charges were laid against a different man in the death of 66-year-old Jo Ann Jackson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press