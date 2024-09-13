Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of missing N.S. woman

Esther Jones was last seen Aug. 31 and was reported missing Sept. 2 by her family. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP - image credit)

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

RCMP held a news conference Friday in Dartmouth where they announced an arrest in the death of 55-year-old Esther Jones.

Police said Dale Allen Toole, 54, was arrested Wednesday by American authorities in Texas. He is being returned to Nova Scotia.

Jones was last seen Aug. 31 in Kingston, N.S., and her car was discovered days later abandoned in nearby Greenwood.

Her family reported her missing on Labour Day after she failed to show up for church the day before, which was unlike her.

Police said Friday that Jones's body has not been found.

