Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in North York stabbing

A Toronto police service vehicle at the scene of a stabbing death near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue last week. On Friday, police said they arrested a 67-year-old man from Toronto in connection with the stabbing. (Vedran Lesic/CBC - image credit)

A 67-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death in North York last week.

Police said they were called to Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, where an "altercation" between two men in front of a commercial plaza resulted in one man getting stabbed.

Police have previously identified the victim as Jolly An, 51, of Toronto. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The accused was arrested Thursday, police said in a news release. He is schedule to appear in Toronto court Friday morning.