Man charged after $260K of alcohol stolen from LCBO locations

The accused, 38, faces a total of 20 charges for series of alleged thefts

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing roughly $260,000 worth of alcohol from LCBO locations in Peel Region and surrounding areas, police say.

In a news release Wednesday, Peel police said the 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, committed the alleged thefts between October 2023 and September 2024.

About $160,000 worth of LCBO products were stolen within Peel Region, investigators allege, while the rest were stolen elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

The man was arrested on Sunday and charged with:

Three counts of theft over $5,000.

16 counts of theft under $5,000.

Breach of probation.

The accused was out on bail for similar offences when the alleged thefts were committed, police said.

He was held for a bail hearing in Brampton.