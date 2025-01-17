Man charged with arson after apartment fire held on bond after allegedly starting apartment on fire
At least 14 people were displaced after an apartment caught fire last month, officials said.
WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.Natalie Brown sat down one day to search the Food Network for a recipe. But another website starting with "F" popped up immediately — Fetlife, a Canadian social networking site for people interested in fetishism — and on it, she found a video she didn't know existed of herself engaged in a sexual act. "I was so humiliated. I felt stupid, I felt embarrassed, I fel
A sheriff has ruled the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, could have been avoided.
A 45-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly swerved a taxi into a tractor-trailer on a highway while he was sitting in the front passenger seat, Ontario Provincial Police said. The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 412 near Taunton Road. Dashcam footage posted on social media shows the taxi approaching the truck, which is driving in the same direction in the lane beside it. The accused reaches over and grabs the steering wheel. The car crashes into the tractor-tra
A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade. The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
The Princess of Wales was very humble and modest when a woman praised her for looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her cancer treatment...
After more than a year of being forced to stay away from his mother's long-term care home in Windsor, Paul Ziman broke the ban imposed upon him by Village at St. Clair to see his mom for the holidays — leading to his arrest and heightening calls from advocates for police forces to be properly trained in cases like these.There were multiple visits that took place over the course of a few days. On Christmas Eve, according to Ziman, police were called but did not force him to leave.But on Boxing Da
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
"In most of Europe, the minimum vacation time people take is 25 days..."
A 6-year-old girl allegedly told police Dakota Hays would throw the 2-year-old into the water and that “she would have to go retrieve him from the bottom of the pool"
‘No one asked you to come out and give hugs,’ reality star argued
Jonathan Bates was sentenced to life in prison this week for his wife Cynthia Bates' 2017 killing
Security camera footage shows the woman leaving a convenience store in Orlando after claiming her win when a man violently attacked and robbed her.
Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez now faces up to 18 years in prison for the 2022 murder she initially blamed on her son
You probably "Remember the Alamo..." just not the way it actually happened.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said “So I raped you” was extradited Thursday from France to the United States.
An 18-year-old man from Brampton who was recently charged in a home invasion and a bank robbery in the GTA has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened outside southwestern Ontario's largest emergency department in December, London police say.London police have laid charges against Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter, but said Wednesday night the suspect is currently in police custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.The brazen shooting happened outside London Health Science Ce
Scott Barnett, 45, now faces murder charges
American Airlines tells PEOPLE the company is “heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime"
With pardons for Jan. 6 rioters by President-elect Donald Trump potentially just days away, former Oath Keepers lawyer Kellye SoRelle just got sentenced.