Man charged with assaulting police officer

A man has been charged with a number of offences, including assaulting a police officer, after an incident in Coventry.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Friday following events on Villa Road, Radford, the West Midlands force said.

He has been charged with assaulting a police officer, causing criminal damage, threatening to cause criminal damage, obstructing police and aggravated trespassing.

The force said the man had also been charged with two offences relating to a Warwickshire Police investigation. He is due to appear before magistrates in Coventry on Monday.

