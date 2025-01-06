Man charged with assisting former soldier Daniel Khalife after escape from prison

A man has been charged with assisting former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from Wandsworth Prison.

Imran Chowdury, 25, is accused of helping the 23-year-old, who spent four days on the run after clinging to the underside of a lorry to escape the prison on 6 September 2023.

Chowdury, of Chingford in east London, was arrested in January 2024 and was charged in December via postal requisition with one count of assisting an escaped prisoner, the Metropolitan Police said.

They did not specify what assistance Chowdury allegedly provided to Khalife while he was on the run.

Chowdury is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in February 2024 will face no further action.

Read more from Sky News:

Former RuPaul's Drag Race winner dies at 32

How should UK politicians handle Elon Musk?

Murder probe launched after man found dead in Ipswich

Khalife, who was a lance corporal in the Royal Signals, used a sling made from trousers to cling to the bottom of a food delivery truck when he fled the Category B prison.

His escape made headlines as police carried out a manhunt.

He was arrested on the morning of 9 September when he was spotted riding a stolen mountain bike along a canal towpath in Northolt, west London - about 14 miles away from Wandsworth Prison.