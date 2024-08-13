Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 11, stabbed in Leicester Square

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed in Leicester Square.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the central London tourist spot at 11.34am on Monday.

The girl’s 34-year-old mother was initially thought to have also been hurt but blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the Metropolitan Police said.

Her daughter was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening, the force added.

The scene in Leicester Square after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed (James Manning/PA)

Police said on Monday that there was no suggestion the incident was terror-related, and officers do not believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

Leicester Square and the surrounding area attracts an estimated 2.5 million visitors every week and is home to shops, theatres, cinemas and restaurants.

The stabbing happened near the TWG Tea shop, which is beside the Lego store and in front of the M&Ms store.

A shop security guard leapt in to help the girl as she was being attacked.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: “This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their family. We will continue to provide support to them over the coming days and weeks.

“I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident. They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so.”