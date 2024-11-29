Man charged with attempted murder after girl, 8, and father shot in car in west London

A police forensic officer at the scene in Ladbroke Grove, west London, after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured in a double shooting (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured when a gunman opened fire into their car in west London.

Jazz Reid, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition following the double shooting in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday.

The child had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her 34-year-old father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

The pair were in the car with the girl’s two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack in Southern Row.

Local residents told of their shock in the aftermath of the incident, which happened at around 5.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police said Reid, of Kensington, west London, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

They can call 101, quoting 5238/24NOV24, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.