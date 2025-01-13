Man charged with attempted murder after nurse stabbed at Oldham hospital

A nurse in her 50s was attacked on Saturday night (Dave Thompson/PA Wire)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed at the Royal Oldham Hospital on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Rumon Haque, 37, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article after the woman in her fifties was left in a critical condition on Saturday.

Police were called to Rochdale Road at 11.30pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing with a bladed article or sharp instrument which was not a knife.

The nurse’s injuries are believed to be life-changing and she remains in hospital for treatment.

After the incident, Wes Streeting described nurses as “the backbone of our NHS” and added that nurses “should be able to care for patients without fear of violence”.

Chief nursing officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, Heather Caudle, said: “We are incredibly shocked and saddened by last night’s incident and our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family.

“Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening.

“We will continue to support Greater Manchester Police with their inquiries.

“All services at The Royal Oldham Hospital remain open.”

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: “Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident.”

He is due to appear in custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

