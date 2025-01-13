Man charged with attempted murder after nurse stabbed in hospital

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed at a hospital.

Rumon Haque, 37, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article after the incident at Royal Oldham Hospital’s acute medical unit on Saturday.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, is being treated for “serious” injuries.

Mr Haque, from Royton in Oldham, will appear at Manchester magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Det Supt Matt Walker, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

“We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow