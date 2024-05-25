Man charged with attempted murder over shooting

Another person has been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in a shooting.

The 35-year-old was shot at an address on Hubbard Walk in Middlesbrough at about 20:20 BST on 17 May.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and is due before Teesside Crown Court.

A second man, also aged 25, was charged on Monday with attempted murder.

Three other men, aged 17, 19 and 22, who were arrested on suspicion of the same offence, have been released on police bail.

Meanwhile, two men aged 28 and 58, both from Middlesbrough, appeared in court on Monday charged with violent disorder.

They were remanded in custody.

