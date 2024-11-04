Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Police have charged a man following a stabbing at a business park in High Wycombe [BBC]

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a business park, police said.

Calvin Cranley, aged 21, of Conifer Rise, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, also faces one count of possession of a bladed article.

It follows an incident at Cressex Business Park, High Wycombe, on Thursday, which left the woman needing hospital treatment. Thames Valley Police said her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The force said six other assaults reported to officers between Wednesday and Thursday were still under investigation.

Mr Cranley has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, police said.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet link